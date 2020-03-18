May wheat closed up 9 cents at $5.08 ¼, while July wheat closed up 8 ½ cents at $5.08 ½. Hightower says “wheat prices have been able to overcome sluggish global risk sentiment.” Kansas City wheat reached a one-week high, while Minneapolis wheat remained nearly unchanged.
ADM Ag Market View says wheat futures traded higher and were “supported by talk that China may be interested in a few cargoes of US HRW wheat.” Wheat futures, like most commodities, have been trending lower due to the spread of the coronavirus.