Harvest in the southern plains progresses with reports pointing towards above average yields and test weight, but protein looks to be on the lower end yet, said Nick Pauman of CHS Hedging. Weather for both harvest activity and spring wheat growing look favorable for the week ahead. Kansas will be in full swing harvest by the end of the week.
The wheat market may follow other grains lower today, The Hightower Report said. U.S. stocks are expected to hit a six-year low, but the USDA report last week was bearish.