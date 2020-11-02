APK Inform reported that scientists see good prospects for the 2021 Ukrainian wheat crop despite the widespread drought that affected planting,
December wheat closed moderately lower on the session Friday and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since October 14. Drier and warmer weather moving into the Plains is seen as a factor which might help improve crop conditions ahead of dormancy. The rally in the US dollar is also seen as a negative force, according to The Hightower Report.