With Wednesday’s wheat jump, the standing sales target for the current winter wheat crop was hit, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “While I am a little aggressive with 80% sold on a crop just coming out of dormancy, you do not ignore a 18% rally.”
We’re still in a situation where ownership of a little more food is something that is spreading to end users and to countries around the world, The Hightower Report said. It may not be a big jump in consumption of wheat, but clearly a jump in short-term demand.