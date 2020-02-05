March wheat closed up 4 ¾ cents to $5.62, just under two cents below the contract high. Hightower says tight near-term supplies remain “a source of support” for wheat prices. Additionally, the potential of Russian export restrictions “provided another boost to sentiment.”
A strong U.S. dollar seems to be dampening the enthusiasm of some traders, says Stewart-Peterson. They said “most traders still like the fundamental picture...with the most winter wheat plantings this year since 1909.
