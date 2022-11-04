BAGE lowered their estimate of Argentina’s wheat crop 1.2 mmt, to 14 mmt due to frosts earlier this week. Meanwhile, in the U.S., KC wheat has turned back higher overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Talk that Ukraine vessels can move in and out of Ukraine weighed on wheat prices. Still there is no confirmation from either Russia or Ukraine that the export deal will be extended after Nov. 19, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
People are also reading…
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.