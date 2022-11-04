 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

BAGE lowered their estimate of Argentina’s wheat crop 1.2 mmt, to 14 mmt due to frosts earlier this week. Meanwhile, in the U.S., KC wheat has turned back higher overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Talk that Ukraine vessels can move in and out of Ukraine weighed on wheat prices. Still there is no confirmation from either Russia or Ukraine that the export deal will be extended after Nov. 19, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.

People are also reading…

Check your area cash bids for grains.

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices, links to charts.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

The wheat market is trading lower on a stronger U.S. dollar and improved conditions for the U.S. and Argentina wheat areas, Ami Heesch of CHS …

Wheat

Australia and Argentina are showing concerns about their wheat crop, giving strong prices support to the market overnight. “Prices drew additi…

Wheat

“After helping wheat futures yesterday, the dollar index was working against them today, with KC leading the way, down 8 ½ cents/bu and settli…

Wheat

Wheat futures are sharply lower this morning on reports that Ukraine grain exports will cross the Black Sea Corridor on Thursday, Steve Freed …

Wheat

Wheat prices are sharply higher overnight on the Russia news, but are pulling back after reports that a dozen vessels left Ukraine ports today…

Wheat

“Wheat futures gapped higher overnight with the headline from Russia saying they are suspending their participation in the grain export deal,”…

Wheat

Wheat markets were sharply higher yesterday and trends turned up on the daily charts on news that Russia had suspended its participation in th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News