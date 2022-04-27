Wheat markets are mixed with possible rains coming to the Southwestern plains. The Northern plains are facing cool weather, CHS Hedging said, as well as possible flooding.
U.S. HRW ratings dropped this week with the dry weather see in portions of the growing area. ADM Investor Services said profit taking is causing resistance in Chicago futures, as open interest continues to decline.
