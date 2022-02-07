“Wheat futures were firm overnight going into tomorrow’s Februrary crop reports,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
In the USDA crop reports to be released tomorrow, John Payne of Daniels Trading said he expects some U.S. demand for wheat down, while cotton, corn and bean demand is up.
“In regards to wheat, any negative action on demand should be bought given future weather problems not priced in at this time,” Payne said.
Wheat futures spent most of last week retreating but went home on Friday with double-digit gains and are extending those gains into the new week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
