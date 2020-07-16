Wheat futures had an excellent day across all wheat markets, yesterday. While in the U.S., harvest is virtually complete in Kansas, and there are no major weather concerns that could really affect the last 20-30% needing to be harvested, said Stewart-Peterson, but traders are still watching to see if further cuts will be made to European/Russian crops in the months ahead.
Wheat started the morning mixed, following its big advances on Wednesday, said Brugler Marketing.
The aggressive short cover is impressive, but the market still faces plentiful exportable surplus on the world market, and technical indicators are overbought, The Hightower Report said this morning.