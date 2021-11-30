Wheat news is very thin as the market focuses on weather, which can cause some increased instability in trends, Nick Paulson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Still, winter wheat futures are posting double-digit losses this morning.
“Arguably, prices were susceptible for a technical pullback” after such a strong move to the upside recently, so when COVID news shook up the marketplace, the drop was not a total surprise, Total Farm Marketing said.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.