The wheat market continues to gain as we see more countries tendering for wheat while a wet U.S. forecast is raising some concerns about getting the remaining acres planted, said Jacob Christy of The Andersons.
Crop ratings for French wheat and barley fell sharply last week while farmers made little progress with sowing and harvesting, data from FranceAgriMer showed, suggesting heavy rain was continuing to affect field conditions.
Check your area cash bids for grains.
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.