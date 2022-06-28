Demand has been less than expected this year and U.S. wheat prices are above those in other origins in the world market, according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.
The wheat market traded mixed with Mpls lagging KC and Chicago in the front months. Spring wheat conditions were unchanged while the winter wheat harvest was a bit lower than what the trade was expecting, according Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging.
