A freeze returning to the plains this weekend is “not expected to hurt the current crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. The export tax in Russia “puts them out of the game” as well, they said, as Romania is the choice of tenders at the moment.
There has been widespread rains “across much of the hard red winter growing areas” today, pressuring the wheat market, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.