People are also reading…
“Wheat was lower on talk that Russia needs to export wheat,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact their crop could be near 95 mmt or higher suggest that Russia will have excess supplies and may need to undercut all export interest to drop supplies. Wheat could also see pressure from US and World entering a steep recession which could limit food demand.”
“All 3 wheat classes gave back yesterday’s gains and more,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Improved chances of rains ahead of planting in some HRW areas added to the bearish sentiment today. 53% of winter wheat areas are currently in drought conditions; that is down 3 points from last week.”