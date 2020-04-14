A combination of not-as-cold U.S. Plains temperatures and talk of improved Russian weather triggered new selling for wheat, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
“USDA estimated 2019-20 world wheat stocks at a record high. Demand is set. That suggests supply is the big 2020 unknown,” Freed said.
“Wheat prices were on the defensive from plentiful global wheat supplies, despite frost concerns for the U.S. winter wheat crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Ukraine wheat exports were up 20% over the past week, Russia continues to export wheat regardless of dry weather concerns and the implementation of export quotas and strength in their currency.”
