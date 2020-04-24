Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging says wheat could go up a couple of cents based on demand. Export sales for wheat were 244.7 tmt, 155.2 tmt for the 2020-21 marketing year. Year-to-date wheat imports into China are up 107.6%. Taiwan bought 220 tmt of wheat from the U.S., and Saudi Arabia’s SAGO is tendering for 655 tmt of wheat.
After trading in both directions on Thursday, wheat is steady to lower this morning. KC HRW futures are the weakest class as parts of Kansas saw decent rains, Brugler Marketing said.
“Until weather trends change, the market should be well supported on breaks,” The Hightower Report said.
