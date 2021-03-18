 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

  • Updated

Wheat continued sliding overnight after the “impressive precipitation event” helping crop conditions, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Russia’s wheat production was also increased by 3.1mmt in SOVECON’s estimate as their weather improves.

Upcoming forecasts “are bearish wheat in the near term,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Kansas is looking “for needed moisture.”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

The wheat complex was weaker overnight led by Kansas City, dragged down by weakness in row crops, moisture in some dry areas of the Plains, an…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

A freeze returning to the plains this weekend is “not expected to hurt the current crop,” Total Farm Marketing said. The export tax in Russia …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures were under pressure from a higher dollar overnight, but did manage to stay narrowly mixed, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Ma…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets saw choppy trade today as U.S. crops are improving, Total Farm Marketing said. “U.S. HRW wheat improvements expected to be signi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Things were lower across the board in the wheat market, according to CHS Hedging. The market seemed to feel pressure from the corn and soybean…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

"KC wheat tends to lose against Corn at this time of the year,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “That appears to be likely again. Wheat wi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

A weather disturbance will promote significant precipitation from central and southern parts of the hard red winter wheat region through the D…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News