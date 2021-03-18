Wheat continued sliding overnight after the “impressive precipitation event” helping crop conditions, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Russia’s wheat production was also increased by 3.1mmt in SOVECON’s estimate as their weather improves.
Upcoming forecasts “are bearish wheat in the near term,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Kansas is looking “for needed moisture.”
