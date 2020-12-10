Russia may be imposing new wheat export quotas which rallied the wheat market today, ADM Investor Services said. “Fact USDA raised World wheat feed use and lowered World wheat end stocks offered support,” they said.
The southern region of Russia is expected to miss significant rains, Total Farm Marketing said, while export expectations in France are still behind last year’s mark. That helps the wheat market as ending stocks were bumped down to 862,000 bushels.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.