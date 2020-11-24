“The wheat market opened higher on declining crop conditions in the US HRW from less than beneficial moisture in parts of the Southern Plains. More rain is forecast for later this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. "Prices drew additional support from improving demand with the South Korean purchase of 80K tonnes of US wheat.”
“Wheat futures traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Sharply lower corn and soybean trade may have triggered liquidation of popular long corn and soybean and short wheat spreads. Liquidation of December wheat open interest before first notice day may have also offered support."