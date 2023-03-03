Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

China is beginning an initiative to negotiate with Russia and end the war in Ukraine which may be pressuring futures, according to Total Farm …

Wheat

Traders continue to watch moisture in the U.S. as well as the situation in Ukraine. “Wheat made a steep drop on improving moisture in the U.S.…

Wheat

Wheat futures continues to trade lower as lower Russia wheat prices continues to offer resistance, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.

Wheat

Wheat contracts showed overnight weakness with the lack of supportive news and some precipitation over parts of the Southern Plains, Jim Warre…

Wheat

Wheat markets rebounded slight, “stopping their slide,” CHS Hedging said. Russia’s wheat crop was reduced by 700,000 tonnes due to the weather…