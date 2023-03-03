Wheat is trading at a much wider pocket than traders would like to see, Blue Line Futures said. “We have not gotten an updated Commitment of Traders report, but it's safe to assume the Funds are aggressively short, which brings risk of a short covering rally.”
“Wheat is showing small gains this morning with all 3 classes recovering much of their early week losses,” CHS Hedging said.
