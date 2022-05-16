 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wheat

The wheat market was up the limit today, mostly on news that India announced over the weekend it would partially suspending wheat exports due to weather issues, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

There had been hopes India could help fill the void in the wheat market caused by the war in Ukraine, but the announcement of a partial export suspension took the wind out of that idea, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. In other Black Sea news, the United Nations has announced it is trying to start talks with Russia and Turkey to allow Ukrainian exports of food grains.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wheat

Minneapolis wheat contracts “blew through contract highs” today, CHS Hedging said, as the world “scrambles to secure supplies.” They noted tha…

Wheat

Analysts were “way off” in their estimates for hard red wheat, CHS Hedging said, with the USDA projecting “historically low production.” The 5…

Wheat

The initial Ukraine war premium on winter wheat proved to be excessive after futures nearly hit $13, but the market found support from the ong…

Wheat

Kansas City and Minneapolis wheat traded in the green this morning but futures gave in to the broader market pressure and turned lower as the …

Wheat

This month’s 1st US winter wheat crop was sliced 65 million bu below the trade’s expectations at 1.174 billion bu in the USDA’s May Crop and S…

Wheat

India announced over the weekend that it would ban wheat exports. This was probably responsible for the sharply higher wheat trade last night,…

Wheat

Although the wheat crop conditions improved 2% to 29% good to excellent, record heat and high winds are battering the Southern Plains wheat cr…

Wheat

Russian President Putin said they’ll export more wheat this year due to a record harvest, CHS Hedging said. “Even with sanctions put in place …

Wheat

USDA estimates of Ukraine wheat production post-invasion versus pre-invasion will be down 35% and exports down 58%, said Joe Vaclavik of Stand…

Wheat

Pakistan entered the wheat talk Thursday as its crop is being hit by the same dry and hot growing season that is afflicting India’s crop, said…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News