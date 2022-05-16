The wheat market was up the limit today, mostly on news that India announced over the weekend it would partially suspending wheat exports due to weather issues, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.
There had been hopes India could help fill the void in the wheat market caused by the war in Ukraine, but the announcement of a partial export suspension took the wind out of that idea, according to Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. In other Black Sea news, the United Nations has announced it is trying to start talks with Russia and Turkey to allow Ukrainian exports of food grains.