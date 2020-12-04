Stats Canada released its final 2020 crop update with higher-than-expected wheat production numbers but lower-than-expected canola numbers, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Fair-market value for wheat seems to be at hand as the wheat balance sheet has more room for yield loss.
March wheat traded moderately lower on the session yesterday but stayed inside of Wednesday's range, according to The Hightower Report. While there is some cold weather heading to parts of the Black Sea region, traders see big crops from Australia and Canada as an offset which will keep ample supply of wheat on the world market for export.