Forecasts for spring wheat remain “mostly dry” for the next couple of weeks, and trade is likely to “remain volatile,” CHS Hedging said. “Global supply remains tight.”
Wheat yields in Canada’s Manitoba province are seen as “average,” according to the Manitoba agricultural ministry. Their winter wheat yields were between 60-75 bushels per acre, but “quality has been variable,” ADM Investor Services said.
