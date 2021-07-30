 Skip to main content
Wheat

North Dakota’s hard red spring wheat yield est. at 29.1 bu/acre, according to final assessment of Wheat Quality Council’s crop tour. That’s slightly above USDA’s estimate for the top U.S. producing state of 28 bu/acre. However, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services points out that the yield was 49 bu/acre last year.

Choppy trade is expected today as the week comes to an end. Weather forecasts show a break in the heat for a couple of days but then very hot temperatures with no rain, Patti Ulrich, of CHS Trading said today.

