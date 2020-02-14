“Wheat prices traded lower in sympathy with the row crops,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from strength in the US$. The US continues to be uncompetitive in the world market. Weekly export sales were decent for the past two weeks, but most of the business is viewed as routine.”
“Next Friday, USDA will have their annual Outlook Forum,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “They will release new US 2020/21 corn wheat supply and demand estimates. We could see US 2020 wheat crop near 1,920 mln bu. vs 1,920 this year. Today, USDA baseline projection suggest average US wheat farm prices near 4.80 vs 4.55 this year.”