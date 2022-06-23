 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat had another wild ride with yesterday’s sharp losses finding additional selling overnight with values falling to new three and a half-month lows (just after the invasion) before rallying sharply on news that Russia bombed another key Ukrainian port, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.

Reports are that Bangladesh will be talking with Russia about buying at least 200,000 metric tons of wheat from them, said Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

