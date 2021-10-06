“The wheat market squirreled higher on a bit of bargain buying interest with gains limited from slowed demand for US wheat,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Egypt bought 180,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 60,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for November shipment from $350-$352/tonne C&F.”
“The US and Canada have reduced production this year and so do most exporters around the world,” Jack Scoville, Price Futures Group, said. “Production is less this year in Russia and internal prices have been strong. Dry weather in southern Russia as well as the northern US Great Plains and Canadian Prairies remains a supportive feature in the market.”