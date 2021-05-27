 Skip to main content
Wheat

“Wheat prices were higher in all 3 classes as well as in Paris futures,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Besides the corn rally, there was concern about storm damage in HRW territory and drought concerns in North Dakota. USDA reported that 82% of Spring Wheat production is in an area experiencing drought.”

“Old crop corn closed limit up which certainly helped support wheat prices, but today it seemed like the wheat traders started to focus on the some the troubles we’ve reported on this week,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The potential flash flooding in Kansas and what that might do to wheat quality.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

