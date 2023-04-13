Related to this story

Wheat

The wheat market traded higher on uncertainty over the Black Sea Grain deal. Russia would like to have fertilizer exports included in the deal…

Wheat

“KC wheat had an up and down day but finished strong, with May up 11 ½ cents,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders may be pricing…

Wheat

USDA increased US wheat carryout 30 mil bu to 598 due to lower feed usage. In the wheat market cheaper US Russia prices and lower crop expecta…

Wheat

Markets are mixed to start the day as Kansas City and Minneapolis markets are picking back up after losses, CHS Hedging said. “KC wheat is goi…

Wheat

“Wheat prices closed mixed, unable to hold early session strength despite ongoing drought in the U.S. Southern Plains and concerns over the Bl…