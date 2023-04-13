People are also reading…
“Some weather models have increased prospects for rain in US southern plains in the extended outlook,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Rainfall amounts are not expected to put much of a dent in the current drought. Recent rains and favorable forecasts for the Black Sea region have improved crop prospects in Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.”
“KC was the weakest wheat again, crashing through its 50 day MA,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Chicago has been pinned under its 10 day MA and moved to the low end of its channel. KC/Chicago spread made a new low for the month. Black Sea wheat continues to be the focus, with a record Russian crop and Ukrainian wheat getting some beneficial rain.”