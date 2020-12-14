 Skip to main content
Wheat

Russian President Putin is working on stopping domestic food price inflation and is expected to confirm that they will place a prohibitive 30% tax on wheat exports, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. The poor condition of the ’21 wheat crop is making farmers more cautious on selling stored grain. Global food inflation is becoming a risk for 2021

SovEcon cuts the 2021 Russian wheat crop forecast 4.3 million metric tons to 76.8 million metric tons due to poor conditions across 22% of winter grain areas (11-year low). Russia produced record 84 tons of wheat crop in 2020.

CropWatch Weekly Update

