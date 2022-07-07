The “head and shoulders” reversal pattern appears to be complete, CHS Hedging said, which may help turn price action sideways. However, they note trade will continue to be volatile “as the supply is tight and the war is Ukraine continues.”
“Wheat futures rallied sharply overnight based on lower U.S. Dollar and higher commodity prices. Crop fundamentals have been taking a back seat to money flow, higher US Dollar and lower commodity prices due to inflation and recession talk.
