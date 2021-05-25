“Wheat has seen good soil moisture in Ukraine and Russia since the winter, but it is getting drier in Russia, which could use some more moisture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Favorable conditions for planting winter wheat and early growth is reported in Australia.”
Wheat trade is expected to be mixed today, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said as better weather is hitting global wheat growing areas. There was an “unexpected slide in crop condition ratings,” Uhrich said, which helped support the markets.
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.