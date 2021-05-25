 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

“Wheat has seen good soil moisture in Ukraine and Russia since the winter, but it is getting drier in Russia, which could use some more moisture,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Favorable conditions for planting winter wheat and early growth is reported in Australia.”

Wheat trade is expected to be mixed today, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said as better weather is hitting global wheat growing areas. There was an “unexpected slide in crop condition ratings,” Uhrich said, which helped support the markets.

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Mixed today with the winter wheat markets a penny lower while the spring wheat was positive with the July contract finishing back above the $…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

KC and Chicago wheat contracts made new lows overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. The drought monitor has not eased in the pacific north…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Spring wheat seeding is 71% complete, well ahead of pace, while winter wheat condition fell by 1 point to 48% good to excellent, said Total Fa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“The market is eager to see just how much rain will fall” as forecasts show more coming in heavy crop areas this week, CHS Hedging said. The r…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

  • Updated

“Greener conditions” are prevailing in wheat as Kansas wheat yields are “shaping up to be the highest in the 20-year history of the wheat qual…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

“All three classes of wheat traded lower to begin the week as moisture accumulated across many of the growing regions throughout last week and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The first day of the Wheat Quality Council’s Kansas tour “found yields above-average and well above 2019,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said.…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News