Wheat continues to struggle despite Russia publicly admitting that nothing was accomplished at the meetings in Turkey and any progress is doubtful without major NATO concessions which will not be made, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
The average trade estimate for old-crop wheat stocks is 665.8 million bushels, compared to USDA’s May 655 million-bushel figure, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. New-crop wheat stocks are estimated to be between 550 million and 680 million bushels in the June WASDE report.