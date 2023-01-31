People are also reading…
Wheat prices are lower due to a higher U.S. dollar and lower energy prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Russia prices remain below U.S. U.S. wheat season to date exports are down 3% versus last year.
Rains are possible in some key U.S. hard red winter wheat areas of the Southern Plains, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The forecast calls for some precipitation in parts of Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas from Feb. 7 through Feb. 15. “This is in that extended period, which is always subject to change,” he said.