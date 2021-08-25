 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Winter wheat futures softened overnight with Dec. Chicago down as much as 11 1/2 cents to a fresh three-week low. However, lowered Canada and Russia supplies could help trigger a rally in wheat futures, Total Farm Marketing said.

Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging sees trade weaker today “on bouts of profit taking from recent strength.”

However, there seems to be enough weather uncertainties from key exporters in order to provide good support on setbacks, The Hightower Report said.

