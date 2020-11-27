March wheat will re-open this morning after a sharp break on Wednesday. Paris wheat closed slightly higher on Thursday after the collapse on Wednesday, The Hightower Report said.
Friday’s delayed export sales report is expected to show 200,000 to 400,000 metric tons of wheat bookings during the week of Nov. 19, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That would be an improvement over last week’s low of 192,389 metric tons.
