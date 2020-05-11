Wheat markets were mixed today as prices drew pressure from “position evening” ahead of the report tomorrow, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. “The trade did not seem to be too awful concerned about damage to the SRW crop from this weekend’s chilly temperatures.”
“Improved Europe and Black Sea weather plus concern the virus could lower World food demand could offer resistance to prices,” ADM Investor Services said. “Wheat prices will need either a weather problem or new demand to push prices higher.”
