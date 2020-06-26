Wheat took a hit today as there is concern over wheat demand due to the increase in virus cases recently. Export demand is also a concern as EU and Black sea futures have dropped despite news of smaller crops in those regions, ADM Investor Services said.
There is a lot of uncertainty about demand growth, Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said of the wheat market. “There is a number of things in the air that could underpin the futures right now, but generally it was selling all day long.”
Check your area cash bids for grains
Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.