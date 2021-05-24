Winter wheat futures fell to new lows overnight, pressured, in part by the sell-off in row crops, Total Farm Marketing said.
However, some look for lower 2021 World wheat supplies, higher demand, and lower stocks, to bring a rebound in prices, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
Last week’s Hard Winter Wheat Tour gave the crop a good report, estimating an average yield of 58.1 bushels per acre in Kansas, which is higher than USDA estimates, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging whose outlook for today is for wheat to trade lower on better weather across the global wheat growing areas.