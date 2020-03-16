Worries about food demand provided resistance to wheat markets. Chicago wheat futures traded lower, Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. Lower Russian wheat prices also continue to offer resistance to prices.
“Wheat prices were mixed with the KC and Chicago markets getting swooped up by weakness in the row crops, along with the energy and equity markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “The Minneapolis market managed to claw its way back to positive territory on talk of unwinding KC/Minneapolis spreads.”
