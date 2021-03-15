 Skip to main content
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat was higher across the board today as precipitation hit the Southern Plains, CHS Hedging said. Export instructions “were stronger than expected,” they said, at 683,000 tonnes.

There was an increase in position limits, which “could have supported a higher close,” ADM Investor Services said. “Financial markets are trying to balance vaccinations and impact that could have on food and fuel demand,” they said.

