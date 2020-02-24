“Wheat prices slumped on broad-based selling from coronavirus worries,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Supplies of wheat are plentiful amidst lack of Chinese demand and fears from the spread of the Chinese virus. Saudi Arabia was thought to have purchased 715,000 tonnes of wheat form Germany and Poland.”
The recent strength for the U.S. dollar raised concerns about trade and the impact of normal South American crops. “Recent rally in US Dollar continues to help farmers in South America and the Black Sea,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “This raised concern that normal crops there could increase their wheat exports and lower demand for US.”