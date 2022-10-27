Australia and Argentina are showing concerns about their wheat crop, giving strong prices support to the market overnight. “Prices drew additional support from uncertainty about safe passage for Ukraine shipments through the Black Sea Region.”
“Wheat futures price volatility will continue due to concern about South Hemisphere wheat supplies and Black Sea exports,” ADM Investor services said.
