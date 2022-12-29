People are also reading…
Russia’s wheat crop keeps getting bigger. The improved outlook is due to slightly higher yields in some areas, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. USDA has the Russian crop pegged at 91 million metric tons. Russia is projected to be the world’s fourth wheat producer this year behind China, European Union and India, but is the biggest exporter by a pretty big margin.
Considering Argentina and India’s crop losses, Australia’s wheat crop is low quality due to excessive rains, and the growing shipping problems from the Black Sea, wheat seems fundamentally undervalued and technically turning bullish, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.