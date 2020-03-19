Wheat demand is improving, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. China’s interest in wheat may not includ beyond spring wheat, which is helping the U.S. markets. Also, grocery store sales have improved the demand on wheat products.

Buyers stepped in overnight, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said of the wheat markets. The upswing took the market above a pocket “putting us within a stones throw of a more significant resistance pocket, $5.23-5.28 ½”

Check your area cash bids for grains

Enter a zip code in the Grain Bid Lookup box to see cash bids at specific locations in your area.

Grain futures prices

Sign up for our weekly CropWatch newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.