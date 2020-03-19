Wheat demand is improving, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. China’s interest in wheat may not includ beyond spring wheat, which is helping the U.S. markets. Also, grocery store sales have improved the demand on wheat products.
Buyers stepped in overnight, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said of the wheat markets. The upswing took the market above a pocket “putting us within a stones throw of a more significant resistance pocket, $5.23-5.28 ½”
