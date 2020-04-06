Wheat is bouncing higher after last week’s selloff, Joe Lardy of CHS Hedging said. “The wheat market has been extremely choppy and that pattern continues today.”
Potential weather problems, especially for Chicago, makes for a potentially bullish wheat story, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. With acreage hitting 100-year lows, weather problems could shoot prices to $5.20 in some markets and “producers should be ready to price put options at that price,” he said.
