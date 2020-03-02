“Wheat futures traded mostly lower most of today’s session,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Talk of lower Russian prices and higher 2020 supplies offered resistance. Overall rebound in US equites, energies, soybeans and corn prices may have helped wheat prices firm into the close.”
“Wheat exports from the weekly Export Inspections report were 654,097 MT for the week ending Feb. 27,” Barchart.com said. “That was up 49.7% week over week, and was 33.8% higher than the same week last year. Wheat shipments through the marketing year total 18.826 MMT, which is 10.7% above last year through the same week.”