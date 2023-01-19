People are also reading…
“KC and Chicago wheat closed near their lows, with KC now lower than this time last week, while Minneapolis March managed to close above $9 and up 3 cents/bu.,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weekly wheat export sales are estimated at 75,000-400,000 MT old crop and 0-75,000 MT new crop.”
Wheat areas in drought are on the decline. “US winter wheat areas in a drought held at 59% the past week, the lowest in 4 months and down from a 74% peak in Nov-22,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Spring wheat areas in drought slipped 2% to 64%, lowest since Oct-22 and down from peak of 79%.”