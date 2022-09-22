 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wheat

Markets quieted overnight as the market turned its attention to this morning’s trade, CHS Hedging said. “Decent rainfall over the Northern half of Kansas has improved prospects for planting conditions there.”

Brazil’s wheat crop is expected to be a record yield at 10.9 mln tonnes. That is a 400,000 tonne increase from previous reports, ADM Investor Services said. “The country remains a net importer and buys most of its wheat from neighboring Argentina, but that may soon change.”

Grain futures prices

