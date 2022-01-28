Wheat continues to be driven by rumors, both unfounded and accurate, about Putin’s intentions on his next move involving invading Ukraine, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Thursday’s “news’ was rumors that he has struck a deal with NATO on several of his demands. Although wheat sold off on the rumor, that same news has not been verified or widely mentioned from any news outlet.
APK-Inform is reporting that Ukrainian wheat exports are up 27% so far this marketing year at 15.9 million metric tons, with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Israel making up most of the increase.