 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wheat

Wheat

Wheat continues to be driven by rumors, both unfounded and accurate, about Putin’s intentions on his next move involving invading Ukraine, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Thursday’s “news’ was rumors that he has struck a deal with NATO on several of his demands. Although wheat sold off on the rumor, that same news has not been verified or widely mentioned from any news outlet.

APK-Inform is reporting that Ukrainian wheat exports are up 27% so far this marketing year at 15.9 million metric tons, with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Israel making up most of the increase.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market traded higher on worries about Russia potentially invading Ukraine, according to CHS Hedging. The Black Sea region is a prima…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The wheat market was on the defensive as the investment community pocketed profits, according to CHS Hedging. There was also additional pressu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat markets suffered from profit-taking today “despite rising tensions in Ukraine,” CHS Hedging said. “Prices drew additional pressure from …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat futures are higher as tension between US, Ukraine and Russia escalates, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. U.S. embassy families…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

USDA could increase U.S. 2022 winter wheat acres in their first estimate today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Trade estimates …

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Most of the wheat rally is due to concern over Black Sea exports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

China imported a record 9.8 mmt of wheat in 2021 and continues to sell wheat from reserves. Much of this is for feeding, according to Steve Fr…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

The ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine are keeping a bid under the wheat complex, CHS Hedging said. The market has been bucking the o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Year to date all wheat inspections total 485 mln bushels vs. last year at 593 mln, the slowest pace in the last five years, according to Richa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Wheat

Wheat exports last week came in slightly above expectations, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said. “Wheat futures are trading near yesterday’s l…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News